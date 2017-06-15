EPA regulation could impact cost of staying cool

Those with older units may have to replace them soon with newer units (Source: WALB)

Staying cool this summer could come with a high cost.

The Environmental Protection Agency is phasing out the use of R-22, commonly known as Freon, deeming it as a hazard to the environment.

Most older units use R-22, but by 2020 the refrigerant will be a thing of the past when production of Freon will completely stop. Supply is slowly dwindling as that final phase out date approaches. The lower supply has caused the cost of Freon to skyrocket. That translates to higher repair costs, especially for those who are dealing with a Freon leak.

"If you have an R-22 system, refrigerant cost is going to skyrocket. We're already seeing that in the last year. We've seen R-22 price more than double. And it will continue to rise," said SafeAire service manager Jonathan Siskey.

Newer units use a more environmentally friendly coolant called R-410A. Siskey recommends customers with older units begin considering replacing their units altogether. A new unit can range from $3,000 to $12,000, but can be a more cost effective option in the long run.

