Crisp Co. community decorates watermelons

Entries were judged based on two categories (Source:WALB)

A South Georgia summer fruit got all dressed for a contest in Crisp County Wednesday.

Keep Crisp Beautiful held its annual Watermelon decorating contest.

Melons were transformed into hot air balloons and cartoon characters.

Judges had to pick which contestants made the 'most creative' and the 'most recycled' entries.

"We do the most recycled category, which kind of sticks in with Keep Crisp Beautiful," Executive Director Catherine Harrell said. "We try to encourage recycling. Everyone is really creative, sometimes its hard to decide whats more creative and whats more recycled."

Judges will announce the winners of each category Thursday when WALB News Ten broadcasts live in Cordele at noon.

