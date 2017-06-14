Tifton's new play "The Wedding Singer" opens Thursday

Some of the cast gave WALB a sneak peak at "The Wedding Singer" play in Tifton.

The musical is an adaptation of the romantic, comedy movie starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler.

The play is set in the 80's with a similar storyline where the main character, Robbie, is left at the alter by his fiance.

The Tift Theatre director said Michael Brogdan the shows really brings the community together.

"People from the community put the shows on. I'm here to guide them and direct them and working together as a group as a community to do something fun and also something that provides entertainment for others," said Brogdan.

The Wedding Singer opens Thursday evening at Tift Theatre.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances, and 3 p.m. for the Sunday matinee.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors.

