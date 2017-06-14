Tifton city leaders launch new website

When you click on Tifton's city website, you will see a new look.

The IT Director Jonathan Taylor said the website was outdated and due for some upgrades.

He also explained residents were having a difficult time navigating the site.

One major enhancement was the interactive design that adjusts to different screens such as the iPad and iPhone.

They also added new hot buttons on the left side of the screen that take you to the most common functions, like paying your bill and bidding for city projects.

But most importantly, the website will let residents and visitors know about the happenings in the Friendly City.

"General public and those individuals who are coming through for the great race to have a great stopping point so they can kind of see basically at a glance from our website just going to the main site just seeing some of the pictures...we are the Friendly city and some of the information and the many items we have to offer," said Taylor.

Taylor also plans to add more features to the website like an option to make reservations at the public parks and online registration for different festivals.

