Deeley to retire as Liberty House executive director

The longtime Liberty House director is getting ready to leave the organization, after more than a decade of helping abuse victims.

Executive Director Silke Deeley is planning on retiring soon.

Deeley will hand over her duties to Diane Rogers, who grew up in Albany.

Deeley began working at Liberty House in 2003.

"I've really enjoyed working with other agencies in this community all working for the same purpose, protecting women and children and victims of domestic violence," Deeley said. "So, for me, that's been a real blessing and a challenge."

Deeley said she still plans to advocate for victims of abuse during her retirement.

