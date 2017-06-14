ASU police team up with the FBI

Albany State Police are teaming up with the FBI to prepare for an active shooter situation.

Officers are going through real life scenarios here on campus to ensure they're ready in the face of a shooter.

This is the first time ASU police have participated in the training. The ALERRT program involves instructors from both the FBI and Texas State University.

For the past several weeks, they've been teaching ASU police how approach an active shooter and prevent them from killing anyone.

"Its important because we never know when an active shooter situation is going to occur," Interim Assistant Chief Marcus Guess said. "If it does, we want our officers to be prepared to encounter the situation and be prepared to keep others safe."



Officials said the training put on by the two agencies is considered one of the best in the country.

