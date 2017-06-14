SOWEGA stars spurning pros for college baseball

The final day of the Major League Baseball draft is always kind of a dart throw for teams.

They select a player hoping he'll sign, but oftentimes, the kids will put the pros on hold for a while. This year, that set of events included a couple of South Georgia high school standouts.

Deerfield-Windsor's Steven Williams, Cairo's Emerson Hancock, and Lee County's Josh Hatcher all were selected in late rounds Wednesday afternoon. All three will also honor their commitments to SEC schools.

Steven Williams got the call from the Pinstripes in the 35th round, but the Deerfield-Windsor catcher will head to Auburn. Williams confirmed to WALB Sports his intentions to play for the Tigers on Tuesday.

Syrupmaker ace Emerson Hancock will play for the Georgia Bulldogs, even after he was selected in the 38th round by Arizona.

"Can't wait to get to Athens and get to work," Hancock tweeted a few hours after being drafted.

Lee County lefty Josh Hatcher was picked in the 39th round by the Angels, but just couldn't turn down Starkvegas. Hatcher is headed to Mississippi State to play for the Bulldogs.

"Thank you to the Angels organization for drafting me," Hatcher tweeted Wednesday. "I'm blessed for this opportunity, but I am sticking to my commitment to play at MSU!"

