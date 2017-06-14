Social media concern over fugitive inmates in Grady Co. is false - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Social media concern over fugitive inmates in Grady Co. is false alarm

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Elbert Co Sheriff's Office/Georgia Department of Corrections via WGCL) (Source: Elbert Co Sheriff's Office/Georgia Department of Corrections via WGCL)
GRADY CO., GA (WALB) -

South Georgians are on high alert as state law officials continue their search for two inmates who are suspected of shooting and killing two corrections officers in Putnam County Tuesday and escaped.

A South Georgian called in a tip Wednesday evening to law enforcement, saying they had spotted the inmates.

The tipster told officials they saw one of the inmates, in a white truck driving on Highway 112 in Grady County. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the two had stolen a white 2008 Ford F-250 with the Georgia tag of BCX5372.

GSP issued a 'Be on the Lookout' for the truck. 

There was a lot of concern on Facebook and social media.

After deputies found the truck, they determined the man driving it is a resident of the area.

Officials said despite all the social media posts, there was no one barricaded in the area and there has not been a chase for the suspects in Grady County.

Law enforcement officials all over the state are still searching for the two fugitives and officials are remaining vigilant as the hunt for the two continues.

