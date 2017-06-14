Bus app could bring new customers for Albany Transit

The City of Albany says its new bus app will attract new customers to the transit system.

The app is called RouteShout 2.0. It allows passengers to see real time information such as their bus location.

The transit system is partnering with Albany State University. Now, students will be able to use the app as they move from ASU’s East Campus to the West Campus.

Transit Planner Tennasha Gresham said the app will help those who are new to the area.

“We want to make sure that when we have those special events and visitors here, they have what they need if they want to enjoy public transportation,” Gresham said.

You can download the app wherever you get your apps.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10