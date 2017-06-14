APD summer crime stats slightly higher than last year

Summer crime statistics are up slightly from last summer. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police are asking for the public's help to keep crime rates down this summer.

Crime statistics aren't much higher than they were last year at this time, but police say one murder, one aggravated assault is far too many.

"It's horrendous," said Albany resident Tyler Hale. "I've been here all my life and I've never seen it this bad."

With school out for the summer and more people on the streets, parents are on high alert, and Albany Police officers say they are too.

"During the summer months we normally experience an increase in crimes," said Major Reginald Brown.

He said there are certain areas where officers always traditionally see more crimes.

"There's no increase in officers but being as school is out, we shift our focus from special operations school zones two areas that are hot spots," explained Major Brown.

Since January there have been seven murders, 56 robberies and 235 aggravated assaults in Albany.

In May alone there was one murder and 60 aggravated assaults.

"As far as from this year to last year the numbers are a bit increased but it's a slight increase," said Brown.

The numbers have parents worried.

"I have young kids of my own and I worry about them all the time," said Hale. "My oldest son is 10 and I pray to God he doesn't fall victim to it."

Of the Albany Police reported incidents this year, 190 of them involved guns. Police said this is where the the public can help.

"If you know someone with a gun call us and tell us and we can check it out that would assist us a lot," said Major Brown.

For one dad it's not just the summer months that worry him. He said his safety is always a priority.

"I'm a veteran myself so I'm always on edge on a daily basis and aware of my surroundings," said Hale.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

