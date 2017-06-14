Tip leads to 2 arrests and a $70K drug bust in Valdosta

Authorities said a tip about suspicious packages at a Valdosta business led to the arrest of two people, and more than $70,000 in marijuana.

Investigators said Chynna Finnissee picked up those packages and took them to Seddrick McCormick.

Finnissee has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

McCormick was charged with criminal intent to possess marijuana.

Both are accused of using a communication facility for a drug transaction.

Authorities said that no evidence showed the business was involved in drug activity.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10