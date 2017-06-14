Tip leads to 2 arrests and a $70K drug bust in Valdosta - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tip leads to 2 arrests and a $70K drug bust in Valdosta

By Whitney Argenbright, Producer
Chynna Finnissee and Seddrick McCormick (Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office) Chynna Finnissee and Seddrick McCormick (Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Authorities said a tip about suspicious packages at a Valdosta business led to the arrest of two people, and more than $70,000 in marijuana.

Investigators said Chynna Finnissee picked up those packages and took them to Seddrick McCormick. 

Finnissee has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

McCormick was charged with criminal intent to possess marijuana. 

Both are accused of using a communication facility for a drug transaction.

Authorities said that no evidence showed the business was involved in drug activity.

    The City of Albany says its new bus app will attract new customers to the transit system. The app is called RouteShout 2.0. It allows passengers to see real time information such as their bus location.

    A new wave of drugs is bringing new danger for law enforcement officers in South Georgia "Hopefully we don't need to use it but if we do we are going to be ready," said Louis Schofill, Thomas Co. Drug Commander. New training and gear is being provided to Thomas County deputies and drug agents.

    Albany Police are asking for the public's help to keep crime rates down this summer.  Crime statistics aren't much higher than they were last year at this time... but police say one murder, one aggravated assault is far too many. 

