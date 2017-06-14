New realignment information for DCSS parents - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New realignment information for DCSS parents

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
Connect
DCSS parents need to keep an eye on their mail this week. (Source: WALB) DCSS parents need to keep an eye on their mail this week. (Source: WALB)
J.D. Sumner is the DCSS School Spokesperson. (Source: WALB) J.D. Sumner is the DCSS School Spokesperson. (Source: WALB)
Rising seniors at Albany High School will be able to pick which high school they want to go to. (Source: WALB) Rising seniors at Albany High School will be able to pick which high school they want to go to. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

If your child attends Dougherty County schools, you will soon be getting information about where they will attend next year.  

Parents will be getting information in the mail in the next few days about school realignment.

If your child's school is changing you need to go to the administration building downtown. 

You will need to bring a copy of your utility bill as evidence of where you live. 

Students living in neighborhoods all across Dougherty County could be impacted. 

School leaders said it's especially important for student athletes who will be playing at different school in the fall. 

"School starts on August 1st and there are students that are going to be impacted by the zoning changes," said spokesperson J.D. Sumner. "It's not fair for them to be yanked around. They need to be aware of where they're going."

Rising seniors at Albany High School will get a choice of where they want to attend.

To see if you were re-zoned, click here

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Bus app could bring new customers for Albany Transit

    Bus app could bring new customers for Albany Transit

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:23:12 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    The City of Albany says its new bus app will attract new customers to the transit system. The app is called RouteShout 2.0. It allows passengers to see real time information such as their bus location.

    More >>

    The City of Albany says its new bus app will attract new customers to the transit system. The app is called RouteShout 2.0. It allows passengers to see real time information such as their bus location.

    More >>

  • Local law enforcement take precautions as deadly drug hits Georgia

    Local law enforcement take precautions as deadly drug hits Georgia

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:11:52 GMT
    (SOURCE:WALB)(SOURCE:WALB)

    A new wave of drugs is bringing new danger for law enforcement officers in South Georgia "Hopefully we don't need to use it but if we do we are going to be ready," said Louis Schofill, Thomas Co. Drug Commander. New training and gear is being provided to Thomas County deputies and drug agents.

    More >>

    A new wave of drugs is bringing new danger for law enforcement officers in South Georgia "Hopefully we don't need to use it but if we do we are going to be ready," said Louis Schofill, Thomas Co. Drug Commander. New training and gear is being provided to Thomas County deputies and drug agents.

    More >>

  • APD summer crime stats slightly higher than last year

    APD summer crime stats slightly higher than last year

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:50:32 GMT
    Summer crime statistics are up slightly from last summer. (Source: WALB)Summer crime statistics are up slightly from last summer. (Source: WALB)

    Albany Police are asking for the public's help to keep crime rates down this summer.  Crime statistics aren't much higher than they were last year at this time... but police say one murder, one aggravated assault is far too many. 

    More >>

    Albany Police are asking for the public's help to keep crime rates down this summer.  Crime statistics aren't much higher than they were last year at this time... but police say one murder, one aggravated assault is far too many. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly