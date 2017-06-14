New realignment information for DCSS parents

Rising seniors at Albany High School will be able to pick which high school they want to go to. (Source: WALB)

If your child attends Dougherty County schools, you will soon be getting information about where they will attend next year.

Parents will be getting information in the mail in the next few days about school realignment.

If your child's school is changing you need to go to the administration building downtown.

You will need to bring a copy of your utility bill as evidence of where you live.

Students living in neighborhoods all across Dougherty County could be impacted.

School leaders said it's especially important for student athletes who will be playing at different school in the fall.

"School starts on August 1st and there are students that are going to be impacted by the zoning changes," said spokesperson J.D. Sumner. "It's not fair for them to be yanked around. They need to be aware of where they're going."

Rising seniors at Albany High School will get a choice of where they want to attend.

To see if you were re-zoned, click here.

