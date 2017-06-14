Office space to replace building in Westover Pointe

Principal owner of the building is Milan Patel. (Source: WALB)

An Albany building is in the process of being demolished.

A demolition crew has been tearing down two of the buildings in the Westover Pointe Shopping Center.

The building used to house a gym and Club Extreme.

Tearing it down could take as long as a month.

Construction workers will use the lot to build new office space and extend the parking lot.

Indusa Investment owns the building. The Founding Principal and CEO Milan Patel said the project is common sense.

He said the building's location makes it prime real estate.

"We think of it this way if you're in a professional job, wouldn't you wanna be here?" said Patel. "Wouldn't you wanna have a Starbucks coffee and a margarita? How bout a sandwich and Olive Garden and Chipotle? So we just think what professional wouldn't want to be here."

The project is scheduled to be finished in three months.

Patel said he's talked to some companies about moving in.

He will make an announcement when plans are finalized.

