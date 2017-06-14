Office space to replace building in Westover Pointe

The City of Albany says its new bus app will attract new customers to the transit system. The app is called RouteShout 2.0. It allows passengers to see real time information such as their bus location.More >>
A new wave of drugs is bringing new danger for law enforcement officers in South Georgia "Hopefully we don't need to use it but if we do we are going to be ready," said Louis Schofill, Thomas Co. Drug Commander. New training and gear is being provided to Thomas County deputies and drug agents.More >>
Albany Police are asking for the public's help to keep crime rates down this summer. Crime statistics aren't much higher than they were last year at this time... but police say one murder, one aggravated assault is far too many.More >>
Authorities said a tip about suspicious packages at a Valdosta business led to the arrest of two people, and more than $70,000 in marijuana.More >>
If your child attends Dougherty County schools, you will soon be getting information about where they will attend next year. Parents will be getting information in the mail in the next few days about school realignment.More >>
