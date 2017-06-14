Could downtown redevelopment help Theatre Albany? - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Could downtown redevelopment help Theatre Albany?

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
Theatre Albany hopes to fill more seats (Source:WALB) Theatre Albany hopes to fill more seats (Source:WALB)
The theatre's most recent production is The Addams Family (Source:WALB) The theatre's most recent production is The Addams Family (Source:WALB)
Mark Costello, Artistic Director (Source:WALB) Mark Costello, Artistic Director (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Theatre Albany’s artistic director said he hopes that downtown redevelopment, currently taking place in downtown Albany, will help the theatre fill more seats.

Theatre Albany has been downtown for 85 years.

Mark Costello said the past couple of years have been rough for the theatre due to low ticket sales.

Most of the shows take place at night, so Costello said the theatre depends on a nightlife.

Costello hopes the downtown redevelopment will include some other nighttime businesses.

“A few businesses have tried staying open at night and unfortunately they haven’t panned out. And the only hope is that as they develop downtown and get more businesses down there, that people will come down there,” Costello said.

The artistic director told WALB News 10 that 2017 is proving to be a better year.

The theatre is currently performing The Addams Family. It runs again this weekend.

For times and ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Bus app could bring new customers for Albany Transit

    Bus app could bring new customers for Albany Transit

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:23:12 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    The City of Albany says its new bus app will attract new customers to the transit system. The app is called RouteShout 2.0. It allows passengers to see real time information such as their bus location.

    More >>

    The City of Albany says its new bus app will attract new customers to the transit system. The app is called RouteShout 2.0. It allows passengers to see real time information such as their bus location.

    More >>

  • Local law enforcement take precautions as deadly drug hits Georgia

    Local law enforcement take precautions as deadly drug hits Georgia

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:11:52 GMT
    (SOURCE:WALB)(SOURCE:WALB)

    A new wave of drugs is bringing new danger for law enforcement officers in South Georgia "Hopefully we don't need to use it but if we do we are going to be ready," said Louis Schofill, Thomas Co. Drug Commander. New training and gear is being provided to Thomas County deputies and drug agents.

    More >>

    A new wave of drugs is bringing new danger for law enforcement officers in South Georgia "Hopefully we don't need to use it but if we do we are going to be ready," said Louis Schofill, Thomas Co. Drug Commander. New training and gear is being provided to Thomas County deputies and drug agents.

    More >>

  • APD summer crime stats slightly higher than last year

    APD summer crime stats slightly higher than last year

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:50:32 GMT
    Summer crime statistics are up slightly from last summer. (Source: WALB)Summer crime statistics are up slightly from last summer. (Source: WALB)

    Albany Police are asking for the public's help to keep crime rates down this summer.  Crime statistics aren't much higher than they were last year at this time... but police say one murder, one aggravated assault is far too many. 

    More >>

    Albany Police are asking for the public's help to keep crime rates down this summer.  Crime statistics aren't much higher than they were last year at this time... but police say one murder, one aggravated assault is far too many. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly