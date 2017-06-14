Could downtown redevelopment help Theatre Albany?

The theatre's most recent production is The Addams Family (Source:WALB)

Theatre Albany’s artistic director said he hopes that downtown redevelopment, currently taking place in downtown Albany, will help the theatre fill more seats.

Theatre Albany has been downtown for 85 years.

Mark Costello said the past couple of years have been rough for the theatre due to low ticket sales.

Most of the shows take place at night, so Costello said the theatre depends on a nightlife.

Costello hopes the downtown redevelopment will include some other nighttime businesses.

“A few businesses have tried staying open at night and unfortunately they haven’t panned out. And the only hope is that as they develop downtown and get more businesses down there, that people will come down there,” Costello said.

The artistic director told WALB News 10 that 2017 is proving to be a better year.

The theatre is currently performing The Addams Family. It runs again this weekend.

