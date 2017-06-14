DA: No criminal charges for ADDU officer accused of body-slamming suspect

The Dougherty District Attorney has announced that no criminal charges will be filed against the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit officer, involved in body-slamming a man during a traffic stop.

D.A. Greg Edwards announced his decision not to file criminal charges against Officer Jamie Sutton, saying he "did not find criminal intent on the part of the police officer in question."

Sutton was recommended for firing by the Albany Police Chief.

On April 25 during a traffic stop on West Lincoln, Sutton picked up Albany State University student Lllewellyn Glover and slammed him to the ground.

Glover suffered a broken finger and foot, and head injury.

The D.A. says the officer's action gives reason to pause and be concerned but does not include criminal intent.

The dashcam video of the incident is not being released because criminal charges against Glover are still pending.

