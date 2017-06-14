One airlifted after Worth Co. accident involving garbage truck

The Worth County Fire/Rescue EMA responded to an accident involving a garbage truck and a small car Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

The Worth County Fire/Rescue EMA responded to an accident involving a garbage truck and a small car Wednesday.

It happened before noon at Highway 33 North and Doe Hill Road.

According to officials, one of the passengers of the car were airlifted to Macon for treatment, while the other was transported to Putney Memorial.

Best Friends Humane Society was called to handle treatment for a small dog that was also in the car.

No one in the garbage truck was injured.

The conditions of the passengers were not immediately available.

Officials have not identified the cause of the accident.

