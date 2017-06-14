Dawson Road Taco Bell to open soon

The Taco Bell on Dawson Road in Albany will be open for business in 12 days.

Representatives confirmed Wednesday the restaurant will open June 26th.

Construction crews broke ground on the site in February.

The new restaurant will be on Meredyth Drive and Dawson Road where Pizza Hut and Local Jerry's use to be.

