Lawsuit filed against Crisp Co. Board of Education

The ACLU, or American Civil Liberties Union, of Georgia, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Crisp County Board of Education.

The lawsuit is citing a violation of Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act and that the board is denying black voters in the election process for board members.

The current election process is that members are elected "at-large" instead of "single-member."

The difference is that "at-large" seats can be elected by the entire district and "single-member" seats are representatives designated to specific neighborhoods.

The lawsuit is asking that the current voting method be struck down and to adopt a redistricting plan that complies with the Voting Rights Act.

You can read the full complaint here.

