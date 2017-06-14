APD prepares for 2nd annual Bow Tie and Socks Gala

APD is looking for fathers who are first responders and community leaders to come out and show off their best bow tie and sock combination.

And you could win a prize.

This is the second annual Bow Tie and Socks Gala.

The event kicks off at the Nelson Tift building Friday night from 6 to 8.

Proceeds from the event will provide funds for Lieutenant O.C. Conley, who is in need of a kidney transplant, and other community events.

Tickets are on sale right now.

Contestants can register for $10.

You can submit your registration here, and you can bring your registration fee to Phyllis Banks at the Law Enforcement Center (201 West Oglethorpe Boulevard).

If you have any questions, contact Phyllis Banks at 229-733-0031.