DCP offers service to check on homes while you're away

As the temperatures rise, so does crime.

Dougherty County Police officers said their department has a way to calm your nerves during the summer.

Especially if you've been a victim of burglary before.

It's called the Residential Security List.

Once you're on that list, patrol officers will check on your residence during their shift.

Lieutenant Steve Mitchum said if you're planning on going out of town, and you're worried about your property, this is a great additional service to keep your valuables secure.

"We kind of get a list of what vehicles should be there, who's allowed to be on the premises," he said. "Basically they'll ride by and check the exterior of the residence and make sure everything is okay."

If you'd like to get on the list, all you have to do is call the Dougherty County Police Department.

Their number is 229-430-6600.

