Crews battle Pelham church fire

Fire officials with Grady County are battling a fire at a church in Pelham.

The fire has engulfed much of The Assembly Of Saints Church off of Spence Road.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire or if anyone was inside.

WALB's Ashlyn Becton is on the scene and will bring updates as they come in.

