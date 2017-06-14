Valdosta PD investigate armed robbery

Valdosta Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened Tuesday night at 6:18 p.m at American Legion Post 13 on Williams Street.

VSU Police and VPD both responded to the scene according to incident reports.

The victim is a 71-year-old man. He told investigators he was leaving the American Legion Post when a man approached him with a gun.

According to the report, the suspect took the four dollars from the man's wallet and ran towards Drexel Park.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call VSU PD.

