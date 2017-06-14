Congressman shot, others wounded near DC

NBC News is reporting that U.S Congressman Steve Scalise and aides were shot Wednesday morning at a Washington D.C. area baseball field.

A group of GOP officials were practicing at a field in Alexandria, Virginia when a gunman opened fire.

Rep. Scalise represents Louisiana's 1st congressional district.

His condition is unknown. Witnesses tell NBC that it's believed 5 people were wounded including security personnel. There are unconfirmed reports the shooter is in custody.

This is a developing story.

