Congressman shot, others wounded near DC

NBC News is reporting that U.S Congressman Steve Scalise and aides were shot Wednesday morning at a Washington D.C. area baseball field.
A group of GOP officials were practicing at a field in Alexandria, Virginia when a gunman opened fire.
Rep. Scalise represents Louisiana's 1st congressional district.
His condition is unknown. Witnesses tell NBC that it's believed 5 people were wounded including security personnel. There are unconfirmed reports the shooter is in custody.
This is a developing story.
