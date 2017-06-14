DWS' Williams heading to Auburn, holding on pro baseball

It always seemed Deerfield-Windsor star catcher Steven Williams would end up at Auburn, but draft weekend is always unpredictable.

But after not hearing his name called through the MLB Draft's first ten rounds, Williams made his decision official.

The Knights' standout tells WALB Sports he will be attending Auburn, putting pro baseball on hold for at least three years. The future Tiger confirmed his status with a tweet Tuesday.

"WDE!," Williams' tweet read, followed by a Tiger emoji. "WDE" is an abbreviation for Auburn's "War Damn Eagle" cheer.

Williams signed with Auburn earlier this year, and always seemed to be leaning towards joining the Tigers. That likely kept teams from selecting the MLB.com Top 200 prospect on the first two days of the draft.

The Tigers received good news regarding their signees on draft weekend. Williams and pitcher Tanner Burns will both be on the Plains next season after turning down the MLB clubs.

