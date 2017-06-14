Thomasville excited for new football turf

This Friday is exactly two months from the opening week of the high school football season. In Thomasville, the Bulldogs plan to be playing this new year on brand new turf.

Veterans Memorial Stadium is currently nothing but a flattened out dirt pit. In just a few weeks time though, the Dogs hope to be running around on brand new field turf.



Bulldogs head coach Zach Grage says there have been some in the community unhappy with the school putting in new turf, but he believes once they see what it does for the program, they will change their minds.



Grage says for now, everything is right on schedule.

"The turf is supposed to start going down July 3. I've told them our team pictures are July 28th," Grage says. "Hopefully, we're able to take those team pictures on the field. That'll give us about two weeks to practice on it before we host Pelham on August 11."

That game against the Hornets is Thomasville's scrimmage. The Bulldogs open the season officially on August 18, hosting Cairo on their brand new turf.

