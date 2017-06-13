Lee Co. commissioners debate budget, public safety station

Heated Debate erupted at Tuesday's Lee County Commission meeting over a proposal to open a public safety response station in the northern part of the county.

Commissioners decided they will hold another meeting to discuss how public safety funds would be allocated in the county.

Commissioner Luke Singletary said he was against the cost of creating a facility at New York Road and Philema Road.

He added that older equipment needs to be fixed before new stations are opened.

Other commissioners said a station in that part of the county would help lower response times.

Officials said money has already been set aside for a public safety program, but commissioners still need to decide how to use it.

"We're just trying to expand public safety service, you know," commissioner Bill Williams said. "Try to decrease response time for all areas of the county."

A three percent cost of living increase for employees, and more fire and EMS hires are also included in the budget.

Commissioners said that budget is expected to officially be adopted in two weeks.

