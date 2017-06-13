Family & friends hold vigil to remember slain Albany man

Family and friends call for an end to the violence on Tuesday night during a vigil to remember Anthony Wright.

Wright was shot and killed at Albany's Ashley Riverside Apartments on Sunday morning.

Close relatives said Wright was a good person who always preached family first.

His mother used the vigil as a platform to remind the community that violence must stop.

Savoy Bistro and Lounge staff Tosh Sevier said its remarkable to see how Wright's mother is using a tragedy to bring the community closer together.

"If we could learn to get the best out of every situation, we can make this community better. And what better way to honor a woman who's mourning her son but also championing success in our community with stopping the violence and creating love, so Savoy wanted to get behind that," said Sevier.

Savoy staff will also be giving Wright's family a small donation to help with funeral expenses.

