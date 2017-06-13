New restaurant opens in Downtown Albany

A new restaurant has opened its doors in Downtown Albany. The Heart and Soul Southern Cafe turned on its grill for the first time last week.

It serves southern and soul food.

Owner Cassandra Gordon said her and her husband saw Downtown Albany as an ideal location due the opportunities it presents.

"It's great food," Gordon said. "It's just been a blessing to be here and give Albany something a little different."

The restaurant is located at the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10