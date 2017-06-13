Vast Georgia wildfire almost out after days of soaking rain

Today: 0.24": Monthly Total 1.58"; Normal for the Month 5.21"; Yearly Total 20.58"; -/+ Year to Date -5.18".More >>
A wildfire that has burned vast acreage near the Georgia-Florida state line since April is nearly extinguished following a week's worth of soaking rains over the Okefenokee Swamp.More >>
The director of the Albany Civic Center told WALB News 10 that the facility is constantly reaching out to promoters to bring different acts to the area. Joel Holmes said the center depends on state and local promoters to bring shows and concerts to the facility.More >>
Moultrie-Colquitt County Library is one of four libraries in Georgia to receive a state grant.More >>
This week, Albany State University is hosting several international students.More >>
