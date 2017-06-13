Haitian business owners learn new skills at ASU

This week, Albany State University is hosting several international students.

Four Haitian entrepreneurs are participating in a two week Business - Entrepreneurship and Leadership Initiative Program.

Participants will learn skills in agribusiness and tourism at ASU.

Next week, they'll learn about renewable energy and international business at Georgia Tech.

ASU program recruiter, Ronald Cetoute, said the participants are all business owners.

The students all have different backgrounds.

"We own a flatbread business made out of yuca. We intend to create a brand that is nationally and internationally known," said Junior Mesamours, a program participant.

The business owners will take the skills that they've learned here and apply them back home in Haiti.

