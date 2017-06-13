Albany Civic Center Director: We're constantly looking for acts

The director of the Albany Civic Center told WALB News 10 that the facility is constantly reaching out to promoters to bring different acts to the area.

Joel Holmes said the center depends on state and local promoters to bring shows and concerts to the facility.

Recently, venues like the UGA Conference Center in Tifton and Wild Adventures in Valdosta have hosted Grammy-nominated acts like Vince Gill and Big and Rich.

Holmes said the Albany Civic Center follows similar protocol as other area venues, but booking acts has some challenges.

“A lot of times we have a lot of promoters at once calling, a lot of times it’s complication with the date. Promoters will call and have a specific date only and if we have something else in the building that can be a challenge,” Holmes said.

There are a few shows planned at the Albany Civic Center for the coming months, like comedian Katt Williams.

Right now, a study is being done to see what city leaders can do to better manage the facility. The study will be presented to city commissioners within the next few months.

