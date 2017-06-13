GBI Crime Lab identifies counterfeit pills

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced its crime lab had identified the counterfeit pills related to multiple overdose deaths in the central Georgia area.

The GBI said the pills contain a mixture of two synthetic opioids, cyclopropyl fentanyl and U-47700.

Cyclopropyl fentanyl is chemically similar to fentanyl. The GBI said it is unknown how the human body reacts to this drug since it is not intended for human or veterinary use. Cyclopropyl fentanyl had not previously been seen in Georgia.

U-47700 is a synthetic opioid 7.5 times stronger than morphine.

The GBI said both of these drugs are highly dangerous and can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin. They also said even the smallest amounts are extremely toxic.

