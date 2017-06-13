Moultrie chapel officially dedicated at Sundown Farms Plantation

Sundown Farms Plantation has officially dedicated its latest edition to the property.

On Sunday, the 111 year old church was officially dedicated as The Chapel at Sundown.

First Baptist Church in Leesburg sold this chapel to plantation owner, Ellen Alderman July 2016.

Alderman said it was a dream of hers to get the chapel for the plantation.

"It means everything. I know you don't have to be in a church building to talk to God; you can talk to God anywhere," Ellen Alderman said, "But there's just something about a chapel that makes me feel very, very close to God."

Alderman said she will leave the chapel doors open for others to come in at any time.

Sundown Farms Plantation's next event will be a wedding the weekend of June 16 which will have the chapel as the backdrop.

This will be the second time the plantation has used the chapel since they acquired it.

