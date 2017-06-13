Moultrie-Colquitt County Library to begin renovations in July

One Albany industry leader says Dougherty County can become a leader in workforce development.More >>
Sundown Farms Plantation has officially dedicated its latest edition to the property.More >>
Moultrie-Colquitt County Library is one of four libraries in Georgia to receive a state grant.More >>
South Georgia men can give themselves the gift of good health for Father's Day. Phoebe's annual "Healthy Fathers, Healthy Families" Men's Health Fair is Saturday. Men can get free cholesterol, diabetes, and blood pressure screens. They can also check their height and weight.More >>
Police are searching the gunman who shot a man in the face late Monday in East Albany.More >>
