Moultrie-Colquitt County Library to begin renovations in July

Moultrie-Colquitt County Library is one of four libraries in Georgia to receive a state grant.

With the help of state representatives and senators the library received a one-point-three million dollar grant. The funding will help to renovate the library making it more modernized in design with an open concept, and wheelchair and stroller accessibility.

July begins the new fiscal year and Moultrie-Colquitt County Library Director, Holly Phillips said she is excited to start the renovations.

"I know we've got a lot of work to do. We are still in the design process. We have our concept, but after we have our public meetings and once we begin work, we will see which direction the project takes," Phillips said.

On June 27 and 28 Moultrie community members can offer input on what they would like to see with the new design.

