Cordele's Walls drafted by Rays

Former Crisp County star Taylor Walls has a decision to make.

The Florida State All-American shortstop and team captain was selected 79th overall in the MLB Draft Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Blessed to have this opportunity! Thank you @RaysBaseball," Walls tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Walls struggled early in the 2017 season, but has rebounded to a .276 batting average and is second in the nation in walks. He capped off Florida State's run to the College World Series by reaching base all seven of his plate appearances in a 19-0 rout over Sam Houston State to clinch a Super Regional sweep.

Only a junior, Walls could return to Tallahassee if he chooses to.

The former Cougar star was an All-American in 2016 after batting .355 with six homer and 46 RBI. He also led the Seminoles with 59 walks that season.

For now, Walls and the Seminoles have business to tend to in Omaha. FSU is making their first CWS appearance since 2012, and opens double elimination play Saturday against LSU.

