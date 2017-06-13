Albany P&G's plant leader speaks candidly on attracting industry

One Albany industry leader says Dougherty County can become a leader in workforce development.

Washington Werhner, the plant manager at Albany's Proctor and Gamble site, told county commissioners Monday a strong workforce will be the "critical enabler" for attracting new industry to Albany.

Werhner is a member of the Albany-Dougherty Industry Roundtable, a group of local business leaders seeking solutions for common challenges.

The Industry Roundtable is facilitated by the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Werhner described the Industry Roundtable as "successful".

"One of the most recent challenges has been workforce development. We have been able to come together and collaborate and most recently created the Industrial Operations Certificate Program with Albany Technical College. And, it has already proven to be a successful program."

Werhner said developing a prepared work force will take time and resources.

He encouraged leaders from government, education, business, faith-based, and economic development to "listen" to each other and "find the common ground".

