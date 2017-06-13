Man shot in the face, police search for suspect

Police search for suspect who shot man in the face. (Source: WALB)

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for shooting an Albany man in the face on Elsom Street Monday night.

Investigators said the victim, Arthur Wright, and his girlfriend posted an add for prostitution online.

They say a man responded and showed up at their home.

At some point, investigators reported the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money.

According to the report, moments later, the suspect shot Wright in the face.

Wright was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.