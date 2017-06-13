Valdosta students spend week at Future Innovators Camp - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta students spend week at Future Innovators Camp

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Elementary and Middle School Students in Valdosta are spending the week learning about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, otherwise known as STEM programs.

It’s part of the Camp Innovation held at Valdosta State University.

Students built castles, learned about the solar system, and worked in groups to complete different tasks.

Camp volunteers say it's always a blast seeing how much the kids learn.

"They are very creative and technology savvy, they know more about iPhones than we do, so this comes second nature. It’s nice to see how they use their knowledge to make and build things stem related,” said Lamar Reid, Camp Staff.

The camp has been held during the summer for six years.

Some students say they enjoy it so much that they participate every single year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Bus app could bring new customers for Albany Transit

    Bus app could bring new customers for Albany Transit

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:23:12 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    The City of Albany says its new bus app will attract new customers to the transit system. The app is called RouteShout 2.0. It allows passengers to see real time information such as their bus location.

    More >>

    The City of Albany says its new bus app will attract new customers to the transit system. The app is called RouteShout 2.0. It allows passengers to see real time information such as their bus location.

    More >>

  • Local law enforcement take precautions as deadly drug hits Georgia

    Local law enforcement take precautions as deadly drug hits Georgia

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:11:52 GMT
    (SOURCE:WALB)(SOURCE:WALB)

    A new wave of drugs is bringing new danger for law enforcement officers in South Georgia "Hopefully we don't need to use it but if we do we are going to be ready," said Louis Schofill, Thomas Co. Drug Commander. New training and gear is being provided to Thomas County deputies and drug agents.

    More >>

    A new wave of drugs is bringing new danger for law enforcement officers in South Georgia "Hopefully we don't need to use it but if we do we are going to be ready," said Louis Schofill, Thomas Co. Drug Commander. New training and gear is being provided to Thomas County deputies and drug agents.

    More >>

  • APD summer crime stats slightly higher than last year

    APD summer crime stats slightly higher than last year

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:50:32 GMT
    Summer crime statistics are up slightly from last summer. (Source: WALB)Summer crime statistics are up slightly from last summer. (Source: WALB)

    Albany Police are asking for the public's help to keep crime rates down this summer.  Crime statistics aren't much higher than they were last year at this time... but police say one murder, one aggravated assault is far too many. 

    More >>

    Albany Police are asking for the public's help to keep crime rates down this summer.  Crime statistics aren't much higher than they were last year at this time... but police say one murder, one aggravated assault is far too many. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly