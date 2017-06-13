Valdosta students spend week at Future Innovators Camp

Elementary and Middle School Students in Valdosta are spending the week learning about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, otherwise known as STEM programs.

It’s part of the Camp Innovation held at Valdosta State University.

Students built castles, learned about the solar system, and worked in groups to complete different tasks.

Camp volunteers say it's always a blast seeing how much the kids learn.

"They are very creative and technology savvy, they know more about iPhones than we do, so this comes second nature. It’s nice to see how they use their knowledge to make and build things stem related,” said Lamar Reid, Camp Staff.

The camp has been held during the summer for six years.

Some students say they enjoy it so much that they participate every single year.

