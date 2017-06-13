Highway dedicated to fallen Lowndes Co. deputy

Members of law enforcement in Lowndes County joined together Monday to honor a fallen deputy as they dedicated a highway in his memory.

“It was just something that was long overdue,” said Brian Rowe, Brother.

Family, friends, former co-workers, and law enforcement officers from all over South Georgia gathered today to honor a fallen officer… Deputy John Hall Rowe Jr.

“Johnny was everything I wanted to be,” said Gary Rowe, Brother.

It's been more than 30 years since Deputy Rowe's end of watch, April 17th 1976, but some remember it like it was yesterday.

Rowe's youngest brother Brian is described as a loving husband and father, and dedicated officer.

Tragically his life was cut short that April morning when a driver failed to stop during a police road block, hitting Rowe and his patrol car.

“Today we are here to honor John, because John was a hero and to let John know that we have John's back,” said David Ferrell, Former Coworker of Rowe's

David Ferrell is a former co-worker of Rowe's and wanted to do something special in his honor so that he would never be forgotten in this community.

These signs will now be placed on Madison Highway, so as folks drive by they will remember the sacrifice he made for the community here.

“It will always be on my mind, when you see something like that you will have that memory,” said Brian.

Rowe's grandfather Raymond Jenkins also worked for the Valdosta Police Department and was killed in the line of duty in 1941.

That didn't deter Rowe's youngest brother Brian from following their footsteps and becoming a brother in blue.

