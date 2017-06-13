'#Made In Albany, GA' campaign's next stop at SASCO

A year-long marketing campaign highlighting Albany's manufacturers will wrap up with a celebration at a new downtown microbrewery.

The '#Made in Albany,GA' campaign features local industries like Mars Chocolate North America and Miller Coors.

Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission board members attend monthly meetings at each location, rolling out a minute long video highlighting the employees and what is produced there.

On June 21, the campaign features SASCO, a chemical business.

"You may drive down the street and see SASCO and not know what they do. So when the video rolls out later this month, will know more about who they are and what they do," said Justin Strickland, President of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.

Strickland says the campaign's goal is to shine a light on Albany's industrial strength.

The campaign ends in September and will feature the new Pretoria Fields microbrewery, now under construction in downtown Albany.

