Free health screens for Father's Day

South Georgia men can give themselves the gift of good health for Father's Day.

Phoebe's annual "Healthy Fathers, Healthy Families" Men's Health Fair is Saturday.

Men can get free cholesterol, diabetes, and blood pressure screens.

They can also check their height and weight.

The event's organizer said men are becoming wiser about the importance of early disease detection.

"We are actually seeing a rise in men and doctor's visits. We are seeing men come in with earlier diagnosed diseases. So, we know that population is gaining in intelligence and smarts when it comes to their health," said Darrell Sabbs, with Phoebe's Community Benefits.

There will be several break-out sessions led by physicians discussing important topics related to men's health.

During lunch, former Alabama Crimson Tide football player Trent Davidson will be the keynote speaker.

This event is free, and will be at Phoebe's HealthWorks at 311 Third Avenue.

It is from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10