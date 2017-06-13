Shooting victim's family calls for an end to violence

Anthony Wright's family calls for an end to violence after his death. (Source: WALB)

One Albany family is asking for the violence to stop.

This after Anthony Wright, 21, was shot and killed at an Albany apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Anthony's mother Cathy Cody said she's numb.

She said the pain she feels is something she wouldn't wish on anyone.

That's why she wants to remember Anthony for the kind and talented man he was, and to let others know the hate and the violence has to end now.

"I'm looking for any moment to see him," she said. "I'm looking for any moment for my phone to ring, and he send me a text."

Cathy remembers her son as a bright, talented young man.

Someone with goals and passions.

"The goal was to have him gone before all this. He would not be here. He would be on his way to boot camp, preparing to do whatever he had to do to for the U.S. Army," said Cathy.

Wright was set to head off to boot camp to follow in his father's footsteps.

His big sister Jazmen, remembers him as her best friend.

"We were two peas in a pod, together. That was my brother. My brother bear is what I called him. He was my everything," Jones said.

This past weekend, the two siblings and some friends had a pool party.

But early on Sunday morning, the gathering was interrupted by violence.

"Out of nowhere, I just got hit," said Jones. "Dropped to the ground, balled up, and all I knew was to cover my face."

Albany Police said Darius Williams and Ophelia Haggerty showed up at the Ashley Riverside Apartments around 2:30 that morning.

Jones said all she remembers is being hit in the face with a gun and beaten.

Then she heard her little brother, Anthony.

"I heard my brother say, 'Stop! Get off my sister! Get off my sister,'" she said.

After that, she heard a gun shot.

When police got there, they found Anthony, dead from a gun shot wound in the parking lot.

"I didn't know what to do but scream because I was so angry," said Jones.

Now, two days later, Anthony's family is relying on their faith to stay strong.

Cathy and her husband Anthony Cody, say this tragedy is one that's becoming too common.

"They're taking people's lives like they're taking a piece of paper out of the yard. With no remorse, no care," said Cody. The first thing they think about is picking up a gun, but we have to stop it."

With Williams and Haggerty now behind bars, charged in connection with Anthony's death, Anthony's family said their goal now is to keep Anthony in their hearts and minds by making sure the violence stops.

"I just miss my brother," said Jones. "I know he's in a better place, I know."

Tuesday night at 6, the family will host a candlelight vigil and balloon release to celebrate Anthony's life.

It will be held at Savoy, which is located at 704 Radium Springs Road.

