Man shot in face in East Albany

A man is hospitalized after a gunman shot him in the face late Monday night on an East Albany street.

Officer were called to the 300 block of Elsom Street around 11:30 p.m.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to a Macon hospital for treatment.

His name has not been released and there is no word on his condition.

So far no arrests have been made and police haven't revealed a motive.

