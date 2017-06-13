Business on the rise in downtown Americus

Americus city leaders said it's great time to open a business!

One or two businesses have opened every month in 2017, and part of the reason the city currently has an eight percent vacancy rate.

City leaders said its stemming from their new grant programs, Facade and Turn on the Lights programs, for local businesses to fix up their storefronts.

Right now, businesses are supporting at least 800 jobs downtown.

Some of the new businesses include a snow cone shop, a scan and print signs shop, and game shop.

"Things are happening here in Sumter County, we're all working together between payroll development authority, the chamber of commerce, the main street program, our One Sumter. The Tourism office, we're all working together because we all want to see Sumter County be awesome," said Americus Main Street Director.

Americus city leaders said there will be a restaurant and retail store opening up in downtown Americus in the coming weeks.

And later this year, they're working on getting a bowling alley and laser tag business for kids.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10