Sumter County leaders launch new marketing campaign

Sumter County wants to become even more of a destination community, and increase their tourism dollars.

On Monday night, city and county leaders unveiled their new marketing campaign for that goal.

Sumter County's new campaign will be branded "Home Grown, World Renowned."

County leaders said they want to highlight their five communities: Americus, Plains, Leslie, Andersonville, and Lake Blackshear.

But with former President Jimmy Carter's hometown, Habitat for Humanity International, and one of the Civil War's historic points, they believe they can attract world wide attention.

"We found that one common thread. And that was that common people did some really extraordinary things on a global level here. Which is not something you usually hear of in a small rural town in Southwest Georgia," said Nicole Kirksey, Americus & Sumter Co. Tourism Director.

Officials reported Sumter County brought in $46 million in direct tourism spending in 2016.

Andersonville alone had 150,000 visitors last year, and officials said they are on track to grow those numbers in 2017.

