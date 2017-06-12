APD hosts 'Look before You Lock' Campaign

Albany Police Department handed out dozens of unique car air fresheners to remind parents and guardians of the dangers of leaving kids in a hot car.

It's part of the 'Look Before You Lock' campaign.

APD partnered with the Child Care Network to hand out life-saving information at three of its locations across town late Monday afternoon.

Officers gave out car air fresheners for your rear view mirror so parents don't forget about their kids in the car especially during the summer months.

"A car can get heated up so fast, I mean in 10 minutes its going up to 30 degrees," remarked an APD officer.

They also had officers on hand to help make sure car seats are properly installed.

APD officers stopped by the center located on Brierwood Drive.

"It's very encouraging because you don't go very long before you read in the news about this happening," said Adrienne Lashley.

She said her son Danny, 5, is precious cargo, but she can see how anyone can forget.

Lashley has even heard of people taking their shoe off and putting it with their child.

"So that they can't just get out of their car because they're missing a shoe," explained Lashley.

According to Kidsandcars.org, 87 percent of children who died from vehicular heatstroke are age 3 and younger.

Child Care Network Director Cathy Mathis said she's always checking that all of her kids are in car seats before they leave.

"I will let that parent know that this is safety first," said Mathis.

You may not realize this, but children are particularly vulnerable because their body temperatures rise three to five times faster than adults.

"It's something that I've always kind of taken for granted, kids are much more susceptible to a lot of things as oppose to adults," said Lashley.

Through the campaign, APD is reminding parents to never leave an infant or a child unattended, don't let children play in an unattended car, and make it a habit to look in the front and back before locking the door.

