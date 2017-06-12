Tutoring program offers assistance

The creator of a pilot tutoring program tried to convince the Dougherty Country School board it could help students.

Attorney James Finkelstein made a presentation this evening.

Finkelstein says the system pairs high school and college tutors with elementary students struggling to read.

He added the program could be tough to carry out due to the volume of tutors needed to make a difference across the school system.

Finkelstein says it did make a big difference at one school he tested it out at though.

He also suggested work based learning or a buddy program could help those learning to read.

"You folks already know what your drop out rate and your failure rate is. I would predict that within a few years, you would see some significant positive changes to what should be the most important statistic in your entire system," said Finkelstein.

School officials responded to Finkelstein's request by making a small presentation detailing the programs they have in place to fix district performance issues.

They added that they are speaking to Finkelstein's to learn more about his proposal.

