Dougherty Co. School Board approves tentative budget

The Dougherty County School Board is one step closer to setting its budget for the upcoming year.

Board members approved a tentative budget for the 2017-2018 school year tonight.

It includes a two percent cost of living raise for teachers, bus drivers and nutrition workers.

Increased state funds will also help the district focus on supporting lower performing schools, through tiered funding.

Officials say they will decide how to reallocate the budget related to the closure of Albany High in the coming weeks.

"Some years the tentative budget is the same as the final budget. Sometimes it changes significantly based on the conditions at the time. This year, we anticipate some significant changes from the tentative budget which was developed several weeks ago," said Kenneth Dyer, incoming School Superintendent.

The final budget is expected to be voted on at the end of June. The public will get a chance to weigh-in during two public hearings. They will be held on June 22nd and June 26th.

