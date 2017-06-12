Family speaks out after Albany murder

The family of a man, who they said was there during a deadly Albany shooting last weekend, is speaking out.

Tammy Jones, the aunt of Octavious Jones, said her nephew, who is charged with aggravated assault, was defending his girlfriend.

"Unfortunately, he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He got caught up in the situation," said Jones.

His aunt said he only started shooting after Anthony Wright, 21, was gunned down and killed by another man.

Jones says her nephew should be charged with something more like reckless conduct.



Police said Wright was shot during a fight at the Ashley Riverside Apartments on South Jackson Street.



Darius Williams, 32, is charged with felony murder in Wright's death.



Ophelia Haggerty, 23, is charged with party to a crime.



District Attorney Greg Edwards said investigators believe Octavious Jones shot at Williams and Haggerty as they were leaving the scene Sunday morning.

Edwards says a social media post was the catalyst that led up to this fatal shooting.

"We need to figure out a way where social media doesn't play a big part in so much violence. There's just so much violence going on. So, you don't know what you're going to wake up to in the morning. Its just sad. It needs to stop. They probably need to just close Facebook down,” said Jones.

Jones said her nephew was shocked by the murder, and that he was only defending a loved one, so she thinks the charges against him should not be so harsh.

