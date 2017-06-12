Valdosta's Hall selected by Orioles in MLB Draft

Valdosta High School LHP DL Hall was selected 21st overall by the Baltimore Orioles Monday in the MLB Draft.

Hall went 5-2 with a 1.24 ERA in 2017 with the Wildcats, allowing just eight earned runs in 45.1 innings. He struck out 89 batters while walking just 21.

"Hall is a polished, young LHP with a good fastball, curve, change-up, and good control," Orioles' director of scouting Gary Rajsich said on the team's official Twitter page. "We project seeing him in our starting rotation in the near future."

"I thought DL Hall was a top ten talent," ESPN senior baseball writer Keith Law tweeted. "The Orioles got a great pick even with a pitcher named DL."

Hall is committed to Florida State, and will now have to decide if he'll play for the Seminoles or forgo college baseball to sign with the O's. According to Baseball America, the slot value for the 21st overall pick is $2,892,400.

Hall won a state championship with Houston County in 2015. He played for the Bears during his sophomore and junior seasons before transferring to Valdosta for his senior year.

